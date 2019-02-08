Nikki Bella Reveals Her Surprising Valentine's Day Plans (and Sweet Date!)

Nikki Bella may be single, but she won't be spending Valentine's Day alone this year!

E! News caught up with Nikki and Brie Bella during a fitting for their American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at NYFW and the Total Bellas star spilled exclusive scoop about her 2019 Valentine's plans. As it turns out, Nikki is crashing Brie's date with hubby Bryan Danielson and their 2-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson!

"Bryan is taking Brie, Birdie and I out," Nikki told us exclusively. "So he wanted to include me, which I thought is super sweet because they are going to be in L.A."

The WWE star revealed this isn't the first time Bryan made her feel special on V-Day.