Nikki Bella Is Sick of Being Judged Over Artem Chigvintsev Friendship as She Gets Back Into Dancing on Total Bellas

Nikki Bella doesn't care what you think about her personal life, so feel free to leave those judgments at the door.

This week's brand-new Total Bellas picked up where the last one left off: At a swanky sushi restaurant in Hollywood, where Nikki was all soft smiles and prolonged hugs during a flirty reunion meal with Artem Chignvintsev. At first, it actually seemed like the chance to make eyes at her former Dancing With The Stars partner over rounds of sake was the Bella twin's primary reason for inviting him to lunch in the first place. Shortly after they'd both been seated, Nikki asked Artem if he's dating anybody, to which he quickly replied, "no."

"You're around a bunch of hot women," Nikki pointed out. And while Artem didn't say too much about that, he did admit people DM him "constantly."

"I think you were in my DMs," Nikki joked, flaunting perhaps her coyest grin to date. "Just kidding. I can't even like your photos on Instagram without getting a crazy amount of hate."

"Yeah, breakups suck," Artem said.