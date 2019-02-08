27 Dresses Cast Reunites: 5 Facts You May Not Know About the Film

Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Akerman, 27 Dresses

Liz Von Hoene for EW

Happy anniversary, 27 Dresses!

The popular 2008 rom-com last month marked 11 years since its release. To celebrate, Entertainment Weekly recently reunited main actress Katherine Heigland three other cast members—James MarsdenMalin Akerman and Edward Burns.

In the film, Heigl plays Jane, a perpetual bridesmaid who winds up becoming a wedding planner for her sister (Akerman), who is marrying Jane's crush, George (Burns). Marsden plays Kevin, a reporter intrigued by Jane. The movie also stars Judy Greer and Peyton List. The film made more than $160 million worldwide—more than five times its production budget—and remains a fan-favorite thanks to re-runs.

Check out five facts about 21 Dresses, as told by the cast and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

Katherine Heigl, 27 Dresses

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Always a Bridesmaid, Never a...

In the 2008 rom-com, Katherine Heigl plays Jane, a perpetual bridesmaid who winds up becoming a wedding planner for her sister (Malin Akerman). Check out five fun facts about the film.

Katherine Heigl, 27 Dresses

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

1. The More You Know...

"At the time I was a 28 year old gal planning her own wedding & wearing Invisalign to correct my snaggle teeth for the wedding pics," Heigl wrote on Instagram on the 10th anniversary of 27 Dresses. "Now I am a 39 year old mother of three celebrating 10 years of marriage and letting my snaggle teeth make a comeback cause I ultimately liked them better that way."

Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, 27 Dresses

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

2. No, Katherine Heigl Didn't Get to Keep the Bridesmaid Dresses

Her character, Jane, has a closet full of the mostly gaudy bridesmaid dresses she wore at friends' wedding. Heigl told Marsden that she is often asked if she got to keep the outfits in real life.

"No, I didn't get to keep them," she said, snapping her fingers in fake disappointment.

Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, 27 Dresses

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

3. The Elton John Lyrics Were Meant to Be Incorrect

In one scene, Jane and Marsden's character, Kevin, get stranded at a bar during a rainstorm and the two get drunk and sing karaoke, choosing Elton John's song "Bennie and the Jets." They belt out the wrong lyrics—singing, for example, "She's got electric boobs," instead of, "She's got electric boots." And that's OK, because that was in the script.

"It's not just that ['Bennie and the Jets'] is a song that you don't know the words to, because there's a lot of songs that you don't know the words to," McKenna told EW. It's a song that you don''t know the words to that you sing with a tremendous amount of confidence."

"I still consistently screw the lyrics up on 'Bennie and the Jets,'" Heigl said.

ESC: Movie Wedding Gowns, 27 Dresses

20th Century Fox

4. The Ending Could Have Been Different

"I actually always advocated for her to end up on her own," McKenna told EW, adding, "I always wanted her to actually go on a date with someone that you felt was going to be a healthy date for her."

Heigl said, "There's no other way for that movie to end than [with] a wedding."

Katherine Heigl, 27 Dresses

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

5. Not the End of the Story

Heigl wants a sequel to 27 Dresses.

"Unfortunately we can't quite get the rights...Fox," she told EW. "I think it would be awesome to see, seriously, what are their lives like 10 years later? Do they end up together? I personally think they did...I think [Tess and George] have, like, three kids, or at least two, and she's made Jane the godmother every time, so Jane has to plan the christenings and the baby showers and the gender-reveal parties and the whole thing, but then all the other bridesmaids [also] make her the godmother. But [Jane and Kevin] can't get pregnant."

'Is this the plot that you came up with?" Marsden asked, joking, "OK, I'm on Fox's side."

Photos and interviews from the 27 Dresses reunion were published in EW's Feb. 15/22, 2019 issue, which features a reunion of the stars of My Best Friend's Wedding on the cover.

Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, Dermot Mulroney,My Best Friend's Wedding

Ruven Afanador for EW

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

