Jennie Garth's Husband Dave Abrams Requests to Dismiss Divorce Petition

Jennie Garthand Dave Abrams may not be officially calling it quits after all.

Nearly a year ago in April, Abrams filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, citing irreconcilable differences and their date of separation as Aug. 29, 2017. The news came months after a source told E! News in November 2017 that the couple was spending time apart and they were "working on their marriage." The two wed in July 2015.

According to online court records for Thursday, Abrams filed a dismissal request. E! News has reached out to the actress' rep and their lawyers for comment.