Tamar Braxton's Reaction to Dina Lohan's Lengthy "Catfish" Relationship Is Priceless

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 8:21 AM
Tamar Braxton has a burning question viewers at home are now probably wondering: "How come Lindsay Lohan's mama got a catfish?"
Dina Lohan, who is currently on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition with Braxton, revealed she's been talking to a man on the phone for the last five years. They have not met, because he lives in San Francisco and is taking care of his ailing mother, nor have they done any video chatting.
"Everybody FaceTimes. My 5-year-old song FaceTimes me to find out where I'm at, so what is going on?" Braxton said.
Lohan said she's been talking to this man every day for five years and she feels like she knows him. "I miss a special someone," she said in a confessional.
"It's crazy, but I'm gonna marry him. It's really true," Lohan told Kandi Burruss. "I talked to his ma."
Burruss wasted no time telling Lohan what was going on and said, "That's straight up catfish."
As Lohan revealed this relationship to Burruss and Braxton, the two couldn't hide their disbelief, nor their amusement with the situation. When Lohan revealed possible plans to meet him while in Los Angeles, Braxton offered to come with her.
"I want to go because I want to see," Braxton laughed in her confessional.
"It's real. Some guys just don't use iPhone," Lohan protested.
Somebody call Nev Schulman.
