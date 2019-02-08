Tamar Braxton's Reaction to Dina Lohan's Lengthy "Catfish" Relationship Is Priceless

Tamar Braxton has a burning question viewers at home are now probably wondering: "How come Lindsay Lohan's mama got a catfish?"

Dina Lohan, who is currently on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition with Braxton, revealed she's been talking to a man on the phone for the last five years. They have not met, because he lives in San Francisco and is taking care of his ailing mother, nor have they done any video chatting.

"Everybody FaceTimes. My 5-year-old song FaceTimes me to find out where I'm at, so what is going on?" Braxton said.