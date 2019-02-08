Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next Album Decoded: Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and More

Less than six months since Sweetener, Ariana Grande is already back with a new album. You know what that means: it's time to decode.

On the heels of heartbreak and a big breakup, the six-time Grammy-nominated songstress dropped her latest work, Thank U, Next, at midnight on Friday, giving fans 12 fresh tracks to go into the weekend with.

While Sweetener was, well, sweet as Grande serenaded fans with melodies about falling in love and reaping success, this latest installment to her discography breaks down some of the fantasy for a closer look at the cracks.

Whether it be "Fake Smile," where the songstress admits to putting on a front to deal with speculation about her, to "Ghostin,'" a track about not being able to shake a lost love—while your current love suffers—the star was not afraid to get raw. Allow us to break it all down: