Susan Lucci Recovers Like a Pro After Falling on the Runway

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 6:25 AM

Susan Lucci, Go Red for Women Red Dress, Runway 2019

Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Careful, Susan Lucci!

The 72-year-old soap opera star took a tumble on Thursday while walking the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection event in New York.

The All My Children alumna hit the catwalk in a stunning Rubin Singer gown. While taking a twirl, the actress fell. While there was an audible gasp from the audience, Lucci handled the whole thing like a total pro. She got back up, blew a kiss and waved to the crowd before walking off the stage. As she did, the audience gave her a huge round of applause.

The event was no doubt a special one for Lucci. Earlier this week, she revealed she had a recent health scare in which she had "90 percent blockage in the main artery" of her heart and "narrowly" missed having a "severe heart attack."  

Susan Lucci, 71, Models Swimsuits in an Unretouched Photo Shoot

"This week, I will walk in the American Heart Association, Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection in honor of all women who have lost their lives, those who are currently battling heart disease and all the fearless survivors," the TV star wrote on Instagram. "No one should have to die of a heart attack – they just need to listen to their symptoms and act on them. My hope in telling my story is that I can help at least one wife, mother, sister and friend."

Susan Lucci, Go Red for Women Red Dress, Runway 2019

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for AHA

Lucci wasn't the only celebrity to appear in the show. Padma Lakshmi, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Brooke Burke, Jordyn Woods, Becky G, Laurie Hernandez, Dorit Kemsley and more stars showed their support, as well.

The organization aims to increase women's heart health awareness and help put an end to heart disease and strokes in women.

