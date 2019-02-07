Kendra Wilkinson Says Her Depression Is ''Finally'' Gone Almost a Year After Divorcing Hank Baskett

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 7:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kendra Wilkinson

CMaidana/AKM-GSI

Kendra Wilkinson is turning over a new leaf in her personal life. 

The former reality TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday with an update on her mental health, revealing the "depression" she suffered in the aftermath of her split from Hank Baskett has lifted and the relationship with her two little ones has become stronger.

"The depression is gone finally," Kendra captioned a snapshot of herself gazing into the distance. "Back in the light and feels good."

"I'm living a whole new life," continued the Playboy model, "Very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason."

Almost a year has passed since Kendra filed for divorce from the former professional football player in April 2018. As it stands, the pair has yet to finalize their split but continue to co-parent 9-year-old Hank Jr. and 4-year-old Alijah

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Just last month, Kendra made it very clear that despite rumors she and The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson were an item, her priorities remained the same. 

"I have no time or energy to date anyone," she said frankly on Instagram Stories. "I'm focusing on my kids and myself. Rest. Health. Work."

The Kendra on Top star has documented the ups and downs of divorce with her millions of followers. At the time of their split, Kendra publicly mourned the decade they spent together.

"Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough," she said while holding back tears. "I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I am so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will." 

In Kendra's case, it looks like time really has healed old wounds. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Instagram , Couples , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, The Tonight Show

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Baby No. 4 & Why She's So "Calm" Ahead of the Birth

Christie Brinkley, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Walk NYFW Runway Together

2019 Grammys Host Alicia Keys Rolls Out the Red Carpet

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take NYFW, Kanye Passes on Miami Condo

Matthew Perry's "Kicked Out of Therapy" Tweet Explained

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Empire Is Increasing Security After Jussie Smollett Attack Left EP Danny Strong "Sucker Punched"

Meghan Markle Flaunts Baby Bump in Givenchy Business Wear

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.