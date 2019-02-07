Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Walk NYFW Runway Together

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook made Fashion Week a mother-daughter date.

Sailor and Christie kicked off the New York Fashion Week with a bang when they walked the Elie Tahari 45th anniversary show together. The 20-year-old was the first to make her grand entrance in a navy blue, velvet cocktail dress with beaded sleeves. Her 65-year-old mother quickly followed in a chic green velvet pantsuit.

While the models all kept a straight-face, Sailor and Christie broke into grins and gave each other high-fives as their paths crossed on the runway, which made for a picture-perfect moment.

Sailor isn't the only model who comes from a family of celebrities. Countless other models like Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kaia Gerber and Lily Rose Depp got in on the action at shows across the world.