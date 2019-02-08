Watch Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Give Birth to Her Baby Girl

It's the moment fans have been waiting for!

For the past several weeks, Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer prepare to welcome their baby girl into the world.

And in an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's all-new episode, it's officially go time!

Cameras rolled as the couple headed to the hospital in the middle of the night. And lo and behold, it just so happens to be Chelsea's birthday.

"It's your birthday. Oh my God," Cole shared while holding his wife's hand. "I got two girlies with the same birthday. This is your gift. It's a good gift."