Empire Is Increasing Security After Jussie Smollett Attack Left EP Danny Strong "Sucker Punched"

Empire is making a few security changes in the wake of Jussie Smollett's attack.

Smollett was attacked while walking in Chicago on January 29 by assailants who put a rope around his neck, poured an unknown substance on him, and allegedly yelled "This is MAGA country." Empire executive producer Danny Strong tells E! News that he cried when he found out.

"It sucker punched me in a way, and I actually started crying, which is not normal behavior for me," Strong told us ahead of Fox's TV Critics Association press tour party. "I just called him immediately and left him a long message of support."

Strong says there will be new measures in place to protect all of the actors on the show.

"We absolutely have increased security," he says. "I mean that's the number one priority is increasing security for everyone, for our cast, our crew, for Jussie. We want everyone to feel safe as they should."