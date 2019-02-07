Nina Garcia Reveals She Is Getting a Preventive Double Mastectomy In Candid Letter

Nina Garcia is opening up about her upcoming double mastectomy procedure.

The Elle editor-in-chief announced her choice to go through with the intensive surgery in a candid article shared to the news site. In the story, Nina explains that in 2015 she discovered that she has a mutation in one of her BRCA genes, which is believed to increase women's chances of developing breast or ovarian cancer. This unfortunate discovery led to "numerous biopsies, two lumpectomies, and countless follow-ups" that all confirmed her fear that she is at high risk for developing cancer.

"I was living in a loop of testing, every day waking up thinking: Is today the day I will get cancer? I no longer wanted to have these scary thoughts, and I knew the only way they would stop was to schedule the surgery," Garcia explains. "The answer was clear."

Her decision to go through with a preventive double mastectomy was an emotional one that left her feeling scared. She says, "It wasn't until then that I realized how lonely and overwhelming the past few months had been."