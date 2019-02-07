Laverne Cox Epically Closes 11 Honoré's Fashion Show With Twirls, Hair Flips and a Grand Bow

Now, that's how you close a show!

Laverne Coxshowed the world how its done when she stepped out on the runway as a model in 11 Honoré's inaugural fashion show on Wednesday night as New York Fashion Week kicked off once again.

As the closing model for the brand's runway debut, the Emmy-nominated actress spared not a single ounce of confidence as she strutted down the catwalk, twirling in a pink Zac Posen ballgown and flipping her hair to the tune of Robyn's "Honey."

With every step, the star got more creative as she nearly danced her way to the end, playfully throwing around the gown's layers of tulle in a very welcome dramatic fashion.

Needless to say, it was worthy of a standing ovation.