The Truth About the 2019 Grammys' Biggest Snubs

When the August 2017 single "Look What You Made Me Do" wasn't nominated for any Grammys last year, Swifties were miffed by the snub but dealt with it, long since having come to terms with the fact that Taylor Swift's usual album release time table—November—meant a whole year would have to go by before the Recording Academy would give reputation its real due, as it did for Swift albums in 2010 and 2015. Recognition in its entirety was to be expected.

Few were ready for what happened next.

The 2019 Grammys will carry on Sunday without Swift, as reputation only received one nomination—Best Pop Vocal Album—and she is busy working in London. Ed Sheeran, the winner in that category last year, chose to skip the ceremony after his mega-hit ÷ was surprisingly passed over for the more high-profile prizes, too.

But why—when the Recording Academy is perennially accused of being dismissive of what the kids are into these days, while being simultaneously under the gun to attract a bigger audience to a splashy show that, like all the other splashy award shows is steadily declining in viewership—was the first album to pass 2 million sales since Adele's 25 left so devoid of big nominations?