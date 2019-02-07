90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Claps Back at Internet "Trolls" Amid Lupus Battle

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 10:13 AM

Ashley Martson, 90 Day Fiance

Ashley Martson wants people to stop judging!

On Wednesday night, the 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram and delivered a firm message to her followers who aren't so positive and kind as she battles lupus.

"For all you trolls: YES! I have lupus. Just because I don't look like death 24/7 doesn't mean I don't," she shared on Instagram Stories. "Yes, there was a go fund that I shut down because I realized I was able to keep pushing through and work until surgery next week. I could have kept collecting people's money but no, I shut it down and kept working!"

Ashley added, "If you're sick of seeing me post ads then unfollow me. I was asked to come to NYC, given wardrobe, and everything was paid for by my sponsors."

According to social media, Ashley was able to enjoy a meal at Pomona in New York City with The Challenge star Natalie Negrotti.

Ashley Martson, Jenelle Evans

She also appeared to spend time celebrating New York Fashion Week by attending a runway show next to Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. Isn't it a small reality TV world?

Fans first met Ashley on TLC's hit reality show when she documented her wedding journey with Jay Smith.

While she filed for divorce to end their eight-month marriage, Ashley recently chose to withdraw the paperwork as she focuses on her health.

"Fans, all I ask for is prayers," the proud mother shared in a recent post. "I will not be sharing much information about my health any longer, my willingness to overshare came with nothing but scrutiny and backlash. I need to focus on my health, family, and recovery for that month. I appreciate all who support me very much #90dayfiance #tlc #healthcomesfirst."

We're wishing Ashley good luck with her health battle. 

