The Message Kourtney Kardashian Hopes to Spread by Co-Parenting With Scott Disick

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 9:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with her ex, Scott Disick.

It's been over three years since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits with Scott, the father of her three children. And although the duo experienced many highs and lows throughout their nine-year relationship, Kourtney and Scott seem to be in a great place with each other right now. In recent months, the exes have enjoyed multiple vacations together with their kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The trips have also included Scott's current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

While appearing on the third hour of the Today show on Thursday, Kourtney talked about her relationship with her ex.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian Vacations With Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

"I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together," Kourtney explained. "And I think it's a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too."

Kourtney was on Today to talk about cosmetics reform, almost a year after the E! star met with congressional leaders about the importance of updating cosmetics legislation.

"I shouldn't have to be standing in the bathroom scanning to know that products I am using are safe or not safe," Kourtney, who has teamed up with the Environmental Working Group, said. "Especially products for my kids."

So will this advocacy work lead to a political run for Kourtney?

Take a look at the video above to see what she had to say about the idea!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

The Hottest Grammys Couples Ever

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Enjoy a Dinner Date After Engagement

Gucci balaclava sweater

Gucci "Deeply Apologizes" and Pulls Sweater Resembling Blackface

The Voice, Blake Shelton

Meet Blake Shelton's The Voice Season 16 Advisers: Brooks & Dunn

Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell

Allison Janney and More 2018 Winners Will Present at the Oscars After All

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Why Irinka Shayk Keeps Her Personal Life With Bradley Cooper Private

Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump

Best Picture Tournament: Vote for Which of These Top 32 Oscar-Winning Films Is Your Favorite

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.