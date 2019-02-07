Allison Janney and More 2018 Winners Will Present at the Oscars After All

The announcement came after a bit of drama. While it's been tradition for winners from the prior year to present, Deadline reported last week that The Academy would not be asking Janney, McDormand, Oldman and Rockwell to do the honor. Instead, the outlet claimed producers were "going for the biggest possible stars."

Afterwards, Janney took to Instagram to express her frustrations.

"It's looking like they are not going to honor the tradition this year," she wrote in a since-deleted post, per Vanity Fair. "It breaks my heart."

However, it looks like The Academy is sticking with tradition. Although, it wouldn't have been the first time the custom had been adjusted. As fans will recall, Casey Affleck skipped the award show last year after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role the year before. The decision came after past accusations of sexual harassment against Affleck resurfaced. Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster presented instead. The Academy told NBC News, "We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year." Affleck denied the allegations and the lawsuit in which they were raised was settled in court.

"I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else," Affleck, who denied the allegations, later told The Boston Globe.