RHONJ's Dolores Catania Weighs in on Teresa and Joe Giudice's Marriage

Dolores Catania is expressing her well wishes to Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice and her incarcerated husband Joe Giudice as he faces the possibility of getting deported. However, she does not have high hopes for him when it comes to staying out of trouble upon his release.

In October, a judge ruled that after Joe's release in March from federal prison, where he is serving a 3-year sentence for fraud, he will be removed from the United States. Teresa's husband, father of their four daughters, is a permanent U.S. resident and a native of Italy. Teresa was "devastated" by the ruling. Last month, E! News confirmed that she had discussed her marriage during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion taping told her co-stars that if Joe were to be deported to Italy, they would go their "separate ways."

On the Watch What Happens Live After Show on Wednesday, a fan asked Dolores if she thinks Teresa and Joe will stay together.

"I hope so," she said.