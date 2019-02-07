Meet Blake Shelton's The Voice Season 16 Advisers: Brooks & Dunn

What do Brooks & Dunn have in common with Keith Urban, Bette Midler, Cher, Sheryl Crow, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire? They're all Team Blake Shelton on The Voice. E! News can exclusively reveal Brooks & Dunn will serve as Team Blake's advisers for the upcoming season 16 on NBC.

Be sure to watch E! news on Thursday, Feb. 7 to hear from Shelton and his new advisers.

Brooks & Dunn, comprised of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, got together in the early 1990s, producing 11 studio albums. The duo announced plans to split in 2009 and worked as solo artists, but just years later the reunited for a series of concerts with McEntire.