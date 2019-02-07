Did the Top Chef Contestants Go Too Far? Watch This Sneak Peek and Decide

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 7:30 AM
Did the friendly competition on Top Chef just transition out of the "friendly" zone?
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Bravo's hit culinary competition series, a post-challenge pow wow gets heated when Sara Bradley and Adrienne Wright have some words.
"You guys were over there, like, taunting [the crowd]," an emotional Sara says in the clip below. "And I was like, these are supposed to be my people…Insinuating that I made s—ty food…To go and be like, ‘Oh, she's got boxed waffle mix over there. We never played like that."
But her fellow cheftestants aren't really hearing the criticism, and when Adrienne refers to Sara as "mama" that's when things escalate.
Also in "Hoop Dreams," Top Chef alum Ed Lee drops by for a quickfire challenge that's part trivia, part culinary creativity. Then, the contestants meet basketball coach John Calipari at Rupp Arena where they host a concession stand cook-off.
Bravo
Wins: 0
Caitlin was the first to be eliminated with her tomato cobbler, salt and pepper biscuits and homemade ricotta.
Bravo
Wins: 1
Despite winning the first challenge, Natalie was sent home in week two for her meyer lemon curd pie with mascarpone and bourbon glaze.
Bravo
Wins: 0
Kevin went home in week three for his ricotta cake with ricotta whipped cream and macerated cherries.
Bravo
Wins: 0
Pablo was sent home during the two-part Restaurant Wars challenge. His dish was the seared scallops with sunchoke, apple puree and lime.
Bravo
Wins: 2
Nini was sent home during the two-part Restaurant Wars challenge. She served front of the house and provided the cocoa nib sorbet, chocolate crumble and chocolate ganache.
Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Wins: 0
Brother Luck, a season 15 contestant, returned to the competition via Last Chance Kitchen...and then was eliminated the same episode he returned in.
Bravo
Wins: 0
Brandon found himself in the bottom twice a few times, and finally got the boot during the big cut of beef challenge.
Bravo
Wins: 1
While he has one win so far, Brian was also in the bottom three twice before getting sent home after the party boat challenge.
Bravo
Wins: 0
Despite taking home two Quickfire Challenge wins, David never won a main challenge before being sent home.
Bravo
Wins: 0
After nearly being eliminated in the first episode, Adrienne went on to place high a few times.
Bravo
Wins: 0
Sara has found herself in the bottom twice in a row now.
Bravo
Wins: 1
One win so far, for Eddie, the big cuts of beef challenge.
Bravo
Wins: 0
Justin has skated by through most challenges, not once getting a top dish and only once being placed in the bottom.
Bravo
Wins: 1
Kelsey had a few dishes in the top category, and finally won in the boat challenge.
Bravo
Wins: 1
Michelle was another middle of the pack contestants before picking up a win in Nashville.
Bravo
Wins: 1
Eric was middle of the pack until a recent top dish and win.
Top Chef airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
