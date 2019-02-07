Did the Top Chef Contestants Go Too Far? Watch This Sneak Peek and Decide

Did the friendly competition on Top Chef just transition out of the "friendly" zone?

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of Bravo's hit culinary competition series, a post-challenge pow wow gets heated when Sara Bradley and Adrienne Wright have some words.

"You guys were over there, like, taunting [the crowd]," an emotional Sara says in the clip below. "And I was like, these are supposed to be my people…Insinuating that I made s—ty food…To go and be like, ‘Oh, she's got boxed waffle mix over there. We never played like that."