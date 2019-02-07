Watch Seth Meyers Live Out Your Fantasy: Day Drinking With Ina Garten

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 5:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Seth Meyers, Ina Garten

NBC

Seth Meyers is living your wildest dreams: drinking with Ina Garten.

The Late Night host took the Barefoot Contessa star out for an afternoon of day drinking in New York City, where they made Garten's drink recipes (without the proper tools) and forced each other to drink the other's concoctions. It was a revealing afternoon, Garten revealed fresh whiskey sours are her favorite cocktails (even if Meyers ruined it).

Marvel at how Meyers couldn't find his mark and nail his lines after several cocktail before they get some food in them, including fries. But this wasn't just a normal plate of French fries, Garten had a test for Meyers: the Barefoot Contessa mustard and horseradish dip vs. the horsey dip from Arby's. If Meyers couldn't tell the difference, he had to drink, if he could tell, Garten had to drink.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

"Oh, I'm going to be very drunk," Garten laughed. And what happened when she tried the Arby's dip?

"Wah," she said. Yes, she wahed.

Next up? Barbecue sauce, Garten's or McDonald's. Then it was Garten's gravy vs. KFC's.

The fun continued as the two played a new drinking game for the Barefoot Contessa: match the bare feet of celebs to their proper owners. Then it was on to chef quotes, and to the shock of nobody Garten mentioned her husband, Jeffrey Garten.

"Can we not talk about Jeffrey? Oh my god! Jeffrey, Jeffrey, Jeffrey, Jeffrey," Meyers joked.

To celebrate Garten's birthday, Meyers brought out his version of Garten's pink butter cake and the two frosted it together, truly icing on the cake. See the full segment above.

Late Night airs weeknights, 12:35 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Seth Meyers , Late Night , Food , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Voice, Blake Shelton

Meet Blake Shelton's The Voice Season 16 Advisers: Brooks & Dunn

L.A.'s Finest, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union Announce L.A.'s Finest With Lingerie, a Pillow Fight and Lots of Kick-Butt Action

Lea Michele, Naya Rivera, Glee

Naya Rivera Denies Having Beef With Glee Co-Star Lea Michele

Top Chef, Sara Bradley, Adrienne Wright

Did the Top Chef Contestants Go Too Far? Watch This Sneak Peek and Decide

Cara Maria, The Challenge XXX

Mixing Egos, Feuds and Franchises: Why Reality TV Became Insanely Tangled

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Raven

Susan Lucci Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.