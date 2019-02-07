Watch Seth Meyers Live Out Your Fantasy: Day Drinking With Ina Garten

Seth Meyers is living your wildest dreams: drinking with Ina Garten.

The Late Night host took the Barefoot Contessa star out for an afternoon of day drinking in New York City, where they made Garten's drink recipes (without the proper tools) and forced each other to drink the other's concoctions. It was a revealing afternoon, Garten revealed fresh whiskey sours are her favorite cocktails (even if Meyers ruined it).

Marvel at how Meyers couldn't find his mark and nail his lines after several cocktail before they get some food in them, including fries. But this wasn't just a normal plate of French fries, Garten had a test for Meyers: the Barefoot Contessa mustard and horseradish dip vs. the horsey dip from Arby's. If Meyers couldn't tell the difference, he had to drink, if he could tell, Garten had to drink.