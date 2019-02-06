Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Backed Out of Buying Their $14 Million Miami Condo

Mega Agency
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the hunt for new digs in Miami.
In December, the Yeezy designer surprised his wife with a $14 million condo in Miami Beach. The Faena House building is 18 floors with wrap-around balconies and features a gym, pool, spa and more. According to TMZ, Ye purchased the family a 4 bed, 5 1/2 bath unit in Faena, which is apparently nicknamed the "Billionaire Beach Bunker."
An insider told E! News at the time, "Kanye completely surprised her for Christmas with the gift. Kim and Kanye did not view the condo together and they have not been looking. She has also never seen the condo."
The "Stronger" rapper apparently sought it out when they were in town for Art Basel.
E! News has learned, however, that Kim and Kanye have backed out of the purchase. Photos showed the married couple embracing at the apartment when the KKW Beauty owner saw it for the first time, which dissuaded them from going through with it.
A source close to the couple gave E! News some insight as to why they won't be moving into Faena House anytime soon.
"Kanye took Kim to Miami to view the property after Christmas—and she loved it," the source said. "However, once photos of them together on the balcony were released by the paparazzi on her first visit, Kim felt that the condo did not offer enough privacy for their family."
The insider added, "They are now looking for a vacation home that is much more private."
The Kardashian-West family spends a decent chunk of time in the 305 and it seems to hold a special place in her sisters' hearts as well. For starters, there was Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and their DASH stores in the city. Additionally, Kim and Kanye had a weekend full of fun and neon outfits when they were in the city over the summer for their friend 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding.
The 38-year-old had a ton of fun in the sun in her silver metallic bikini, too, with her close friend Larsa Pippen. Miami clearly brings out the best and brightest of Kim's wardrobe choices.
No matter the location of their new home, there will most definitely be extra room for their fourth baby. On Jan. 2, E! News learned that the couple was expecting another child—a baby boy—via surrogate. "Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect," another source told us at the time.