Lash Products to Make It Look Like You Have Falsies

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 7, 2019 3:00 AM

Lash Products to Make It Look Like You Have Falsies

Here's the thing about lashes: they're amazing. 

There's a reason people pay hundreds of dollars for extensions, lash tinting and now even lifts (basically a perm for these little guys). What they don't tell you is that you can get the same elongating effect with at-home products—if you so choose. Maybe you're not willing to invest your time or money in another monthly beauty appointment or maybe you like the idea of being able to start fresh with makeup every day. Whatever the reason for you, there are tons of really great products out there that make achieving flirty, are-they-real lashes a reality. 

Don't believe us? Shop the list below and start believing, girl! 

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

BUY IT: $55-$150 at Nordstrom

 

Shiseido Eyelash Curler

BUY IT: $22 at Sephora

Ardell Duo Brush on Strip Lash Adhesive Dark

BUY IT: $8 at Beauty Brands

Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die for Turbo

BUY IT: $85 at Ulta

 

BL Lashes - Lash Foam with Brush

BUY IT: $23 at Amazon

Eylure Opulent Full Size Magnetic Lash

BUY IT: $20 at Target

 

Lash Pop Lashes False Eyelashes Purple

BUY IT: $7 at Target

 

 

Ardell Eyelashes Magnetic Wispies with Applicator 

BUY IT: $14 at Target

 

Neutrogena Oil-Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover - 5.5 fl oz

BUY IT: $6 at Target

Duo Adhesive Lash Adhesive Brush on Clear - 0.18oz

BUY IT: $4 at Target

Sephora Collection #MOOD False Lash Vault

BUY IT: $40 at Sephora

Velour Lashes Effortless Kit - No Trim No Measure Natural Lash Kit

BUY IT: $30 at Sephora

Huda Beauty Jacqueline Classic False Lashes

BUY IT: $19 at Sephora

 

Velour Lashes Black Lash Adhesive

BUY IT: $12 at Ulta

Velour Lashes White Latex Free Lash Adhesive

BUY IT: $12 at Ulta

Tweezerman Curl 38 Eyelash Curler

BUY IT: $18 at Ulta

 

Lilly Lashes Faux Mink False Lashes Randi

BUY IT: $26 at Ulta

Tarteist PRO Little Lash Helper Lash Applicator

BUY IT: $14 at Ulta

Eyeko Lash Alert Cushion Curler & Mascara Set

BUY IT: $25 at SkinStore

Illamasqua False Eye Lashes - Visage

BUY IT: $20 at SkinStore

Kevyn Aucoin The Lash Collection - The Starlet

BUY IT: $25 at SkinStore

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Clinical Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum

BUY IT: $100 at SkinStore

Is this just in time for Valentine's Day, or what? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

