From Princess Diana to Meghan Markle: See How the Royal Family Impacts Fashion Around the World

There is no questioning that the royal family's impact on the world of fashion is real.

Since stepping out with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been under a microscope as she navigates her new life in the monarchy.

While her adherence to royal protocol and her background has brought no shortage of headlines, it's her sense of style that has pumped $210 million into the British economy alone according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Meghan effect has been proven time and time again as each item that the Duchess wears runs out of stock almost instantly.

Markle is not alone in causing a fashion frenzy. Her sister-in-law and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, along with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as the late Princess Diana have all sparked the same demand for items. These royals do not only cause clothing and accessories to sell out worldwide, they also have become global trendsetters.