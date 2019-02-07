All the Details on E!'s 2019 Grammys Coverage—Including an Exclusive Sneak Peek of Kacey Musgraves' New ''Rainbow'' Music Video

E!'s the place to be for everything 2019 Grammys.

In fact, E! recently confirmed that the network will provide coverage of the Hollywood event for fans on MULTIPLE platforms. There's no need to fret, because we have all of the specifics for you!

For starters, Ryan Seacrest and E! News' own Giuliana Rancic will return to co-host the network's signature E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Grammy Awards. As always, the seasoned entertainment journalists will bring viewers spontaneous and entertaining interviews with music's biggest stars.

The unparalleled multi-platform coverage will be made available on-air, on digital or across mobile and social. Oh, and we should mention that this will all be live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10. We promise, it'll practically be impossible to miss a single red carpet moment!