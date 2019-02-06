Jennifer Lawrence's Possible Bridal Party Is a Pop Culture Lover's Dream

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to say "I Do" to the man of her dreams.

After over six months of dating, the Hunger Games star confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend, Cooke Maroney. News of their engagement surfaced on Tuesday night, soon after the celeb was spotted wearing an impressive diamond ring.

Unsurprisingly, details about her relationship with the 34-year-old are few and far between, so it makes sense that little is known about their wedding plans.

That being said, there is no harm in speculating about the star's future bridal party. J. Law is one of Hollywood's biggest stars and there is already a lot of buzz about who she will choose to stand alongside her when she reads her vows to Cooke.

There are some obvious friends that are a shoe-in for the position of bridesmaid. Emma Stone, Amy Schumer and Lawrence's bestie Laura Simpson have been fixtures in the actress' life for many years so it's hard to imagine a wedding where these ladies wouldn't be involved.