Shameless' Cameron Monaghan Explains His Return

Monaghan could not say if Ian will get a chance to have a final moment with Fiona, as "answering that would be a spoiler."

He also could not say anything about the return of Mickey (Noel Gallagher), who was last seen in prison with Ian.

"That is a question for Noel and the producers," he said, but "worrying" about Ian and Mickey is "not the right way to say that."

As for what Ian is in for in the final season, Monaghan said that he hopes to see something a little different for his character.

"I think that now we've really torn him down. i think it would be really interesting to see him, instead of just looking for a relationship or resolving relationship conflict to instead be working on himself and focusing in that capacity," he said. "So I'd like to see something outside just him searching and being single and hooking up with people, that kind of stuff."