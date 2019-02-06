The Bachelor Star Cassie's Ex-Boyfriend Defends Her as Second Reality Show About Her Airs

Despite what viewers saw on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, it's not all roses and walks on the beach for Cassie Randolph.

Cassie is clear a front-runner on Colton Underwood's current season of the dating show. It turns out, however, that the 23-year-old happens to be on another reality TV program called Young Once. The show "follows a diverse group of recent graduates from Christian college who are now navigating dating, marriage, debts, and career decisions against the backdrop of life in Southern California."

There seem to be five main people in the show and they attended Biola University. The school's name is an acronym for Bible Institute Of Los Angeles.

Young Once centers around Cassie and her ex-boyfriend Caelan Tiongson, who is now coming out of the woodwork to defend her decision to appear on The Bachelor. Caelan posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Cassie alongside two of their friends and sought to give his own perspective on the situation "so no words can be misconstrued."

He wrote a long description and clarified that Young Once was filmed prior to Cassie's butterfly-filled entrance at Bachelor Mansion.