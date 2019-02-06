Tune in to E! for Everything New York Fashion Week 2019: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive NYFW Coverage!

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 1:39 PM
Good news, fashion fans!
This year, E! is once again setting up headquarters at Spring Studios—the official home of New York Fashion Week—bringing viewers an exclusive and inside look at one of the year's biggest fashion events. Yup, #FashionWeekatE has arrived and we're dedicated to giving fans multi-platform coverage (on-air, online and across mobile and social).
We're talking backstage access to the hottest runways and a closer look at the most sought-after fashion collections. In fact, throughout Fashion Week, immeasurable coverage will air on E! News and Live from E! across E! platforms.
Not only will E! News be backstage with top models Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, but they'll also attend a fitting with model mom-daughter duo Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook.
WWD/Shutterstock
Just when you thought it couldn't get better, E! confirmed they're teaming up with TRESemmé to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes NYFW content for you fashion aficionados. Case in point: E! News Style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi is slated to be backstage at Christian Siriano's runway show with TRESemmé's global stylist Justine Marjan. The knowledgeable twosome will speak with Siriano himself, who will give fans an insider look backstage before walking viewers through step-by-step tutorials on how to achieve his runway looks at home.
This won't be Zanna's only fun NYFW outing as she'll join Melissa Gorga from Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey while heading to a NYFW event—where they'll discuss everything from runway trends to the best designer shows they've seen to beauty tips and so much more.
In addition to this content, E! will bring fans extensive video, digital look books and round-the-clock editorial on the hottest celebrity-inspired style and beauty at eonline.com. Of course, E!'s What the Fashion (found on Snapchat Discover) will get in on the NYFW-fun as it'll drop new episodes featuring commentary by Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart, E! News correspondent Zuri Hall and comedian Justin Martindale.
E!'s Front Five will also take you inside the fashion world through an original, five-day documentary series filmed for social media and television. E! has selected model Candice Huffine, designer Rebecca Minkoff, makeup artist Romy Soleimani, designer LaQuan Smith and fashion journalist Lindsay Peoples Wagner to be honored in this series since each professional is shaping the NYFW conversation via their respective fields.
It looks like we've got quite a bit to look forward to this New York Fashion Week. What are you looking forward to most?
(Watch Live From E! weekdays across E! platforms at 11 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!)
