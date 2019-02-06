Meredith and DeLuca Make a Date in Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 2:00 PM
We here at E! News (OK, this particular writer at E! News) have been very clear about the fact that we're very into MerLuca, and so we're very into this exclusive clip we've got for you today.
DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is continuing his confident flirting, and while Mer (Ellen Pompeo) is giving him a hard time, she's clearly having a great time doing it, especially as he's obviously jealous of her growing connection to Link (Chris Carmack).
But ya know, DeLuca can speak Italian, as can Meredith, and so far we've seen nothing hotter happen in this love triangle than the two of them speaking Italian at each other (aside from almost kissing in that elevator), so it's no surprise Meredith has finally said yes to an official date, on New Year's Eve.
Last we saw, Meredith had been growing closer to Link as he helped with her kid's superhero birthday party and had a lot more to say to her than she had imagined, just after her elevator moment with DeLuca.
This week's episode, "Girlfriend in a Coma," gives Meredith some clarity on her love triangle thanks to a patient, and also finds the strain on Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben's (Jason George) marriage coming to a head. Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are also dealing with a bomb dropped on them by Betty (Peyton Kennedy).
Something also tells us there will be a New Year's Eve date that doesn't go as planned, but we'll just have to see.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
