EXCLUSIVE!

Meredith and DeLuca Make a Date in Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We here at E! News (OK, this particular writer at E! News) have been very clear about the fact that we're very into MerLuca, and so we're very into this exclusive clip we've got for you today. 

DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is continuing his confident flirting, and while Mer (Ellen Pompeo) is giving him a hard time, she's clearly having a great time doing it, especially as he's obviously jealous of her growing connection to Link (Chris Carmack). 

But ya know, DeLuca can speak Italian, as can Meredith, and so far we've seen nothing hotter happen in this love triangle than the two of them speaking Italian at each other (aside from almost kissing in that elevator), so it's no surprise Meredith has finally said yes to an official date, on New Year's Eve. 

Photos

Grey's Anatomy Steamiest Love Triangles

Last we saw, Meredith had been growing closer to Link as he helped with her kid's superhero birthday party and had a lot more to say to her than she had imagined, just after her elevator moment with DeLuca. 

This week's episode, "Girlfriend in a Coma," gives Meredith some clarity on her love triangle thanks to a patient, and also finds the strain on Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben's (Jason George) marriage coming to a head. Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are also dealing with a bomb dropped on them by Betty (Peyton Kennedy). 

Something also tells us there will be a New Year's Eve date that doesn't go as planned, but we'll just have to see.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shameless

Shameless' Cameron Monaghan Explains His Return

Did Michael Bolton Fall Asleep on Live TV?

The Bachelor Season 23, Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor Star Cassie's Ex-Boyfriend Defends Her After as Second Reality Show About Her Airs

"Grey's Anatomy": DeLuca & Meredith Define Their Relationship

Game of Thrones

See Game of Thrones Final Season's First Photos—Winter Is Definitely Here

Bert, Ernie, Sesame Street

Are Bert and Ernie Gay? Why Sesame Street Fans Are Questioning Their Relationship Again

Kato Kaelin Thought Dina Was Lindsay Lohan?!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.