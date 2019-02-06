Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of North West Sleeping on Dad Kanye

"I can still feel the love," Kim wrote alongside the photo of a smiling Kanye receiving a kiss on the cheek from North.

Kim has previously shared some equally cute pictures of Kanye and North, like the one she posted to social media over the summer.

"She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim captioned the photo, which shows a sleeping North resting her arm on Kanye's head.

North West fell asleep on dad Kanye West 's shoulders, and Kim Kardashian has the sweet photo to prove it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Wednesday to share the adorable father-daughter snap.

As North West prepares to become a big sister once again, let's take a look back at all of her cutest pics!

As for why she confirmed the news, Kim explained, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian , Kim shared with host Andy Cohen that she and her husband are expecting a baby boy.

It's a very exciting time for the West family. Kim confirmed last month that she and the "Stronger" rapper are expecting their fourth child via surrogate "sometime soon."

Instagram Dreaming on Daddy "She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes," Kim posted of North dreaming atop her daddy's head.

Twitter Model Behavior "Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"

Instagram Father Daughter Moment In honor of Father's Day, Kim shared this heartwarming pic of North and Kanye from the little one's 5th birthday party.

Article continues below

Instagram A Birthday Message for North Alongside this pic, Kim had the sweetest message for North on her 5th birthday. "My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I'm so honored to be your mom Northie," Kim wrote. "You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can't believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!"

Instagram Sibling Bonding It seems North has taken to her big sister role, as she was all smiles in this pic with mom Kim Kardashian, brother Saint West, and sister Chicago West!

Instagram A Joint Birthday Bash North and cousin Penelope Disick transformed into Unicorns for their joint birthday bash in June of 2018!

Article continues below

Instagram Pool Party Fun North and Penelope swam their little hearts out at their Unicorn themed birthday party!

Instagram Family Outing in Wyoming North enjoyed the nature in Wyoming while in the Equality state with dad Kanye West, mom Kim Kardashian, and others.

Twitter Just Like Dad Kanye proved his oldest child is his biggest fan by sharing a video of the five-year-old singing the chorus of Make No Mistake!

Article continues below

Instagram Kim's Mini-Me North knows how to strike a pose while taking a selfie with her famous mom!

E! BFFs "BFF's @tracyromulus How cute is Ryan wearing @thekidssupply slip dress and choker & @akidbrand slides #RyanxNorth," Kim captioned this cute pic.

E! Taking in the View Nori gazes at the ocean during a weekend trip to Malibu.

Article continues below

Instagram Cheese! North flashes a giant smile while posing with mama.

Instagram Tennis Time Kim and North hit the tennis court in this adorable pic.

Instagram Shoe Stealer Too cute! Kim posted this pic of North "wearing" her heeled boots with the caption, "Didn't think it would happen this soon...my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga."

Article continues below

AKM-GSI/Instagram -Parent posted photo on social media Cute Cousins Kim posted this ridiculously cute paparazzi pic of North and Penelope with the caption, "MOOD."

Instagram Braided Buddies North, Penelope and Khloe all sport matching braids during a trip to Vail.

Instagram Family Fun Day The Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoys a day at the museum.

Article continues below

Fameflynet; This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy Furry Friends The mother-daughter duo match in fur coats while out and about.

Snapchat All Smiles North flashes a giant smile on Snapchat.

Snapchat Snapchat Sweety Kim posted a Snapchat video with, "She thinks it's Valentine's Day EVERYDAY."

Article continues below

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3 Yeezy Breezy North strikes a pose at her dad's Yeezy fashion show.

Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy Hand Holding Kim and North are just too cute as they take NYC hand in hand.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3 Runway Ready Kendall gives Nori a lift on the catwalk.

Article continues below

Instagram Fashionable in Fur Kim posted this pic of Nori looking precious in a winter coat with the caption, "Swag."

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian Christmas Eve Cheer North poses with her mommy and daddy for an adorable Christmas Eve photo at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian Visiting With Santa Claus Nori looks so happy while visiting Santa Claus at the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party.

Article continues below

instagram.com/teamkimye Season's Greetings North and her cousins, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, are the stars of the family's adorable 2015 christmas card.

Instagram Like Mother, Like Daughter Little Nori and Kim Kardashian wear matching braids and fur jackets to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Instagram Mini Makeup Artist So cute! North gives Auntie Koko a lipstick makeover in the cutest way possible.

Article continues below

Instagram Beep Beep North and pal Sophia Pippen are the coolest drivers in town.

Instagram Bedtime Buddies BFFs North and P share a special moment after bath time.

E! Ballerina Baby Kim posted this cute photo with the caption, "My little ballerina."

Article continues below

Instagram Cute Cousins Aunt "KoKo Loco" Instagrammed this cute pic of her "little ladies" Nori and Penelope posing with a copy of her book Strong Looks Better Naked.

AKM-GSI-Parent posted photo on social mediac Tiny Dancer Kim posted this ridiculously cute pic of Nori on her way to ballet class with the caption, "My little Balmain ballerina."

Instagram Troop Leader Kim Kardashian posted this adorable photo of North West at her Troop Beverly Hills-themed baby shower with the caption, "Our Troop Leader."

Article continues below

Instagram Pumpkin Pickin' "bff's at the pumpkin patch," Kim shared with this adorable photo.

Instagram Pooped After their big trip to the pumpkin patch, Kim shared this adorable pic with the caption, "Knocked out!"

Instagram Pony Playtime Nori enjoyed some fun backstage with Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of her show.

Article continues below

Instagram Family Fun Auntie Khloé Kardashian shares a candid moment between Nori and Penelope in the great outdoors.

Instagram Minnie Mouse North hangs with her mama and flaunts her curls as she channels her favorite Disney character.

Instagram KoKo Kisses North gives Auntie Khloé a smooch in this adorable pic.

Article continues below

Instagram Candy Girl North is absolutely giddy about her sweet treat.

Instagram, Kim Kardashian Say Cheese! North snaps a photo backstage at her dad's fashion show.

Brian Prahl / Splash News Family Vacation North and Penelope soak up the sun during a vacation to St. Barths.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian/Twitter Off Center North's giant sunglasses are falling off her face!

Rob Kardashian/Instagram Smooch Nori gets a peck on the cheek from her daddy.

Instagram Keeping Cool The adorable duo cool off on a hot day.