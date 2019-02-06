Will the Botched Doctors Be Able to Give a Patient With "Paper Thin" Tissue New Breasts?

Rejection is awful in all aspects of life!

On Wednesday's all-new Botched, new patient Jessie turned to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif after several failed boob jobs left her with one breast. Per Jessie, she pursued her first breast augmentation after being cheated on twice.

"At this point in my life, I'd loved two men and both of them cheated on me with women with big boobs," Jessie shared in a confessional. "I decided enough's enough, maybe having bigger boobs would make my chances less likely…somebody cheatin' on me."

Thus, Jessie decided to get massive implants—and faced rejection of a different kind. Apparently, after two weeks, one of Jessie's implants ruptured her incisions and came out of her skin.

Unfortunately, this implant rejection occurred a total of three times, leaving Jessie with only one breast for six years. "There isn't a day that goes by when I don't regret getting my boobs done just to keep a man," an emotional Jessie added. "I just want to live free, not trapped by this breast. It consumes so much of my life!"