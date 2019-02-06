A Timeline of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Whirlwind Romance

Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged!

The Oscar winner's rep has confirmed to E! News that Lawrence is set to tie the knot with her beau, Cooke Maroney. This exciting engagement news comes about eight months after the Hunger Games star and the art gallerist first sparked romance rumors. Photographers spotted the pair, who reportedly met through her best friend Laura Simpson, together for the first time in early June. Since then, the couple has been seemingly inseparable, enjoying dates in New York City as well as taking trips around the world together.

So, in celebration of Lawrence and Cooke's engagement, we're taking a look at the couple's relationship timeline.