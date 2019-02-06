Carole Radziwill Throws Shade at The Real Housewives of New York City

She put down her golden apple and walked away from The Real Housewives of New York City, but that doesn't mean Carole Radziwill has left the shade behind.

After the former RHONY star posted an Instagram photo at the Rockhouse Hotel and Spa in Jamaica (on-again/off-again beau Adam Kenworthy was also there), fans commented asking about the Bravo reality show—and Carole held nothing back.

A follower complimented Carole and said, "there's not one person I know in Manhattan that has a bad word to say about you. Such a nice person." And to that, Carole said, "awwww…..but maybe one or two but that's all," punctuated with a winking emoji.