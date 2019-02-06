Go Behind the Scenes of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" Music Video

If you loved Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" music video, just wait until you see the behind-the-scenes footage.

The 25-year-old singer dropped the never-before-seen clip on Wednesday.

The newly unveiled footage had plenty of fun moments for her fans. There were lighthearted bits, like Grande knocking down her "champagne" tower and her spitting out her drink. Viewers also saw the creation of Grande's super long ponytail and closeups of the friendship rings that inspired the song. In fact, Grande actually gave her director, Hannah Lux Davis, a similar Tiffany & Co. ring as a thank you for all of her hard work.

"It's eight rings now!" Grande said, giving her director a big hug.

Other behind-the-scenes moments included the spray-painting of the symbolic graffiti art on Grande's car and the singer sharing a few laughs with her choreographer.