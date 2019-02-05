You Without Joe's Narration Is the Most Awkward

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 6:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
You, Penn Badgley, Netflix

Netflix

Like a multicam sitcom with no laugh track, Netflix's You gets real awkward when you take away the narration. 

The show's most distinguishing feature is the voiceover by leading man/serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley), which is addressed to "you," AKA Beck (Elizabeth Lail), and it turns out that when that voiceover is gone, it's just a whole bunch of really long and awkward pauses. 

Netflix released a video of some scenes from the show with the voiceover cut out, and if it weren't for Netflix's added commentary, we would honestly be too uncomfortable to watch the whole thing. With the voiceover, it's creepy. Without the voiceover...it's creepier, but in a worse way somehow. 

Photos

Everything We Know About You Season 2

See for yourself below. 

So basically what we've learned today is that Joe doesn't talk all that much out loud, and Joe and Beck really never talked all that much at all (except falafel).

Will Joe talk more in season two? Only time will tell. 

For everything else we actually know about season two, check out our gallery

You is streaming on Netflix. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses at War

So What Did the Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses At War? Special Decide?

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

Why Lauren Cohan Left The Walking Dead and Went For Whiskey Cavalier

Modern Family

A Modern Family Spinoff? ABC Would "Love It" Following Milestone-Filled Final Season

Modern Family

The Modern Family Cast's Reactions to the Show Ending Are All Too Relatable

Modern Family

Why Is Modern Family Ending?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Trailer Is So Sexy, So Mysterious

Lisa Vanderpump Explains James Kennedy's Latest Firing

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.