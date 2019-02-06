Relive the Kardashians' Sweetest Froyo Moments in Honor of National Frozen Yogurt Day

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Forget ice cream. As evidenced by dozens of photo-ops stretching back almost a decade, the Kardashian-Jenners generally scream for something a little different when their sweet tooths need satisfying: frozen yogurt!

And since today, Feb. 6, officially marks National Frozen Yogurt Day in the U.S., who better to celebrate with than reality TV's most enthusiastic froyo-endorsing family unit? If history is any indication, the Kar-Jenner clan as a whole seems to observe this particular holiday on a pretty regular basis.

Those who'd like to see some receipts to that end should check out the exceedingly festive (given the occasion) compilation video above.

Photos

What Life Was Like Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Remember when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West traveled to Hawaii back in 2012? There are more photos of the couple grabbing a bite from the local Yogurtland than lounging on the beach. How about the time Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner took the KUWTK cameras to Menchie's, their go-to local froyo spot? So many members of the Kar-Jenner family have been photographed at Menchie's over the years, it's sort of difficult to keep track. 

Still not sure how to ring in this year's National Frozen Yogurt day? 

Revisit the Kar-Jenner's sweetest frozen yogurt memories—including but certainly not limited to the afternoon Khloe Kardashiantold Kim to meet her at the mall for some froyo and surprised her with a flash mob instead—in the clip above! And treat yourself to some actual froyo in the meanwhile. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News , Food

Trending Stories

Latest News
Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Carole Radziwill Throws Shade at The Real Housewives of New York City

Bradley Cooper, SuperSoul Conversations

Bradley Cooper Tells Oprah Winfrey He Was "Embarrassed" by Oscars Directing Snub

Ariana Grande

Go Behind the Scenes of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" Music Video

This Is Us, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley

The Secret of How the This Is Us Cast Formed Their Extraordinary Bond

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Continues to Prove She's One of the Best-Dressed Stars

Grammys Throwback, Lady Gaga 2010

From Frosted Tips to Sparkly Dresses: See the Grammy Nominees’ First Red Carpets

Princess Diana, Prince Charles, In-Laws

Inside Princess Diana's Roller-Coaster Relationships With the Queen's Other Children

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.