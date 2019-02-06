Inside Princess Diana's Roller-Coaster Relationships With the Queen's Other Children

At times it seems as though the press will not be happy until it has blamed Meghan Markle for no less than unraveling the ties that bind the royal family together, for driving a stake through the foundation upon which the centuries-old institution rests.

The obsession over whether she and Kate Middleton get along and whether that in turn has caused a rift between Prince William and Prince Harry is even washing onto our shores, as evidenced by the TLC special Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? and the endless speculation as to what everything that Meghan and Harry do really means.

But the family's own recent history has proven that, no matter what's going on, it's going to take more than a chatty father-in-law, two women who get along just fine but maybe aren't best friends and infinite column inches to take this family down. If the lot could survive the puzzle that was Princess Diana and her uncanny ability to connect with the people and rub almost every one of her in-laws the wrong way at one point or another, then the monarchy will be chugging along just fine for the foreseeable future.

Really, the undying fascination with Diana just goes to show that a juicy subplot is one of the key reasons why the monarchy is so enduring—the people need to find a story to connect with, after all, and what better than the story of turmoil brewing just beneath that carefully managed surface, occasionally boiling over for all to savor?