Why Lauren Cohan Left The Walking Dead and Went For Whiskey Cavalier

Lauren Cohan is about to do something very different than what she's been used to for the past nine years.

She's starring in the new ABC show Whiskey Cavalier alongside Scott Foley as a somewhat apathetic spy after many seasons as a zombie survivor on The Walking Dead, and this new character is a big, "huge," change for her.

"She gets to shower," Cohan joked to a small group of reporters after the TV Critics Association panel for the new ABC show. "She brushes her hair, sometimes."

Cohan's last episode of The Walking Dead aired in the fall. She wasn't really written off, but she simply wasn't around when the show made a six-year time jump. She was alive and well somewhere else.

Cohan has spoken about the decision to leave before, but she reiterated that her exit had nothing to do with the quality of the show in any way.

"I never thought it was bad," she said. "I was just like, I've done this show for a long time. It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and it's time to multitask," she said.