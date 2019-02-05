Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Spark Engagement Rumors After Recent Date Night

Has Jennifer Lawrence found her silver lining? It may be time to congratulate the Red Sparrow star and her beau Cooke Maroney because, according to Page Six, they're engaged.

E! News has not yet been able to independently verify their supposed engagement.

Page Six reports the duo first sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a "massive ring" at a recent dinner date.

Lawrence and Maroney have been together for just over six months. In typical J-Law fashion, she and Maroney kept their relationship very low-key. The couple started dating in June and were spotted out in New York City and around the world getting cozy together a number of times. However, they tended to stay away from overt PDA. Their sharing a kiss in New York City during a dinner date was about as risqué as it got.

About two months after confirming their relationship, the happy couple ventured to the City of Love together and vacationed in Paris for a few days. They held hands and looked stylish strolling around the romantic and fashionable city.

Page Six reported at the time they started dating that Lawrence and Maroney were introduced by a mutual friend, Laura Simpson, who also happens to be The Hunger Games' close friend.