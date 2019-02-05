21 Savage's Lawyers Address "False Conclusions" in Rapper's Possible Deportation

New details are emerging following 21 Savage's arrest.

21 Savage, née She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Sunday morning by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for reportedly overstaying his visa. He now faces a possibility of deportation. On Tuesday, the rapper's lawyers released a statement in response to speculation about his arrest and possible deportation.

"There has been a great deal of misreporting in the case of She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known professionally as 21 Savage," the statement begins. "Conjecture and misinformation help no one make good decisions and leads to false conclusions."

The statement goes on to list the facts, saying that 21 Savage was born in the United Kingdom and arrived legally in the United states at the age of seven under an H-4 visa. He remained in the United States until June 2005, when he departed for approximately one month to visit the United Kingdom. He returned to the United States under a valid H-4 visa on July 22, 2005.

"Mr. Abraham-Joseph has been continuously physically present in the United States for almost 20 years, except for a brief visit abroad," the statement continues. "Unfortunately, in 2006 Mr. Abraham-Joseph lost his legal status through no fault of his own."