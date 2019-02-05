Pink's Message to Her Family at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Is Perfect

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 1:46 PM
Raise your glass for the one and only Pink!
Rainy showers didn't stop thousands of fans from attending the pop music superstar's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Tuesday morning.
Pop culture fans celebrated as the 2019 Grammy nominee received her star and a whole lot of praise from close friends including Kerri Kenney and Ellen DeGeneres.
"My husband—he's so cute. He's my muse and if he didn't piss me off all the time, I'd have not much to say. I wouldn't be standing up here if it wasn't for you. Never change," Pink shared with the crowd via Variety's live-stream. "My children—you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you."
She also felt the love from both her famous friends and fans alike.
"When I was asked to speak about Pink, I was very excited because it's one of my favorite colors," Ellen joked during the ceremony. "I am honored to be your friend."
Carey would later take to Instagram and share just how special the day was for Pink and their family.
"Such a cool experience watching wifey get her star on Hollywood walk," he wrote on social media. "Proud of you baby."
There's no question that Pink deserves a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to winning multiple Grammy awards, the 39-year-old recently received the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
"This is surreal. It has been a trip lately thinking back over the course of this career I've somehow managed to have. I signed my first record deal 23 years ago…and I'm only 23½ so that's crazy," Pink joked to the crowd. "There is a power in believing in yourself—you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest or the funniest or the most talented or whatever you tell yourself that you're not. If you're stubborn and you don't give up and you work really hard—no one else can ever be you. Today is an absolute honor. Today proves that."
Fans can see Pink's talents up close when she hits the road for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour. She resumes shows March 1 with a stop in Florida.
