The Modern Family Cast's Reactions to the Show Ending Are All Too Relatable

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 1:09 PM
After ten successful seasons on air, the cast of Modern Family is getting ready to bid farewell.
ABC president Karey Burke revealed on Tuesday that the show will be returning for it's 11th and final season this year. "For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family," show creator Christopher Lloyd said in a statement.
Since making the bittersweet announcement Tuesday morning, the cast of the award-winning show has been sharing their joy and disappointment over the news. Fellow show creator Steven Levitan joked that the end of the series made them realize, "Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don't yet know about each other's sex lives."
Other Modern Family stars are feeling more sentimental about their last season. Or, are just bummed, like Sarah Hyland who simply shared a grumpy-looking emoji to her Instagram Story.
Then, there is Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez who are looking on the bright side of things. "Exciting news today," the actor, who plays Luke Dunphy, shared with his Instagram followers. "We're coming back for one more season."
"What an amazing ride this has been! I can't wait to return for a final season with my Modern Family," Rodriguez wrote.
In the 10 years that the cast has worked on the show, they have racked up an impressive amount of awards. In all, the series has won 22 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series five times, as well as four SAG Award wins for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, a Peabody Award, two GLAAD Media Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, six WGA awards, four PGA awards, a Television Critics award, one Golden Globe and a bunch of other honors awarded to individual cast members.
In the final season of Modern Family, fans can expect to see many "milestone events."
Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.
