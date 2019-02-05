Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Trailer Is So Sexy, So Mysterious

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

The Pretty Little Liars are back, and they're a little older, a little hopefully wiser, and they're on a brand new show. 

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists just released a full trailer, and it looks exactly like what we would ask for from a PLL spinoff. It looks sexy, it looks mysterious, and it's got a whole bunch of young beautiful people getting into serious murder-related trouble. It also has a rat in a box. 

Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish return as Alison and Mona, who now work at a prestigious college in Oregon. Alison finds herself in the position to mentor some kids who have no idea what kind of experience their new English TA has in blackmailing, being blackmailed, murder, evil hookups, not being dead, etc etc. And it definitely looks like they could use her help. 

The Perfectionists also stars Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, and Kelly Rutherford

For those of you wondering about the status of Alison, Emily (Shay Mitchell), and the twins they had in the final season of PLL, all will be explained when you watch the show. 

Check out the ever so sexy trailer above! 

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premieres March 20 on Freeform. 

