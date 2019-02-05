Modern Family Ending After Season 11

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 11:00 AM

Modern Family

ABC

Modern Family is getting a victory lap. The long-running ABC comedy will return for season 11—but it will be the show's last. ABC president Karey Burke made the announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"So proud to announce that Modern Family is returning for its 11th and final season," Burke said to press. In a statement, Burke praised creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Season 10 looked like it would be the last for the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, but a not-so-surprising renewal will keep the famous TV family around for a swan song.

"For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family," Lloyd said in a statement.

"Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don't yet know about each other's sex lives," Levitan said in a statement.

Over the years, Modern Family has won 22 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series five times. The comedy has also picked up a Golden Globe, four SAG Award wins for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, a Peabody Award, two GLAAD Media Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, six WGA awards, four PGA awards, a Television Critics award and more wins for individual cast members. That cast includes Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Modern Family is just one of the many long-running shows preparing to hang up its hat. Find out why so many of your favorites are bidding farewell here.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.

