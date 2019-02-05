Tom Brady Gushing About Gisele Bündchen Will Make You Believe in Love Again

For Tom Brady, there's no football without family.

During an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, the star quarterback reflected on his family's big weekend at the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta, his famous wife Gisele Bundchen's reaction to their big victory and how she continues to be his "rock" through it all.

"She's my rock. I married someone that is—I know is my life partner," he gushed about his wife of a decade. "She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world and the way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams, you know, that she wants to do for me, I can only tell her I love her so much and she knows and she feels it and this is—family is so important to me...My parents were there last night, my sisters were there and it's just—it brings you so much joy when everyone is there to celebrate with you, so she's got my back, I have no doubt about that and she knows I have hers."