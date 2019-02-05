Tom Brady Gushing About Gisele Bündchen Will Make You Believe in Love Again

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 9:58 AM
For Tom Brady, there's no football without family.
During an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, the star quarterback reflected on his family's big weekend at the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta, his famous wife Gisele Bundchen's reaction to their big victory and how she continues to be his "rock" through it all.
"She's my rock. I married someone that is—I know is my life partner," he gushed about his wife of a decade. "She's just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world and the way she takes care of our family when I'm working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams, you know, that she wants to do for me, I can only tell her I love her so much and she knows and she feels it and this is—family is so important to me...My parents were there last night, my sisters were there and it's just—it brings you so much joy when everyone is there to celebrate with you, so she's got my back, I have no doubt about that and she knows I have hers."
The player also acknowledged that his line of work can make responsibilities at home fall more on the supermodel.
"I think for her, you know, a lot of times, you know, things revolve around me in the house because football's a schedule…and a lot of ways I'm absent in a way and lose track of my responsibilities in the house, you know, and I think she carries the burden a lot of the times," he admitted. "I don't do much and I think that's the thing that…I'm going to do a better job of because she deserves it, too."
No matter what, Bündchen was elated for her man and his team.
"It's an emotional time for all of us and she's so proud—she's just proud of everyone. She loves seeing everyone like Jules [Julian Edelman] and Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] do well, all the guys that have been around for awhile," Brady explained of his longtime wife.
"She was tired," he continued. "It's a long week for everybody. My middle son was sick, so you know just like being a parent, you're on the road, you got all these things going on, your son's not feeling good, so she was holding him most of the game, but it was just a great experience for our family."
Despite any sickness, the dad's little ones watched him from the stands and adorably helped celebrate his win on the field after the game. But, do any of his youngsters have a future on the field?
"My oldest son [11-year-old John Moynahan] really loves sports, very similar to me. My middle son [9-year-old Benjamin Brady] is more like my wife—kind of is very athletic, but likes a lot of other things and my daughter [6-year-old Vivian Brady] is a great little athlete," he revealed.
The New England Patriot added, "I'm trying to get her into hockey. My wife is like, 'Over my dead body—you're not putting her out there.'"
However, Brady assured, "She's not going to be getting checked or anything."
No matter what, they take the stance of most parents. "Whatever they want to do in life," Brady said, "we just want our kids happy."
