Which Grammy Performance Are You Tuning in to See This Year?

The 2019 Grammy Awards are almost here and we are ready to start singing with happiness.

On Sunday, this year's Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and as you might've guessed there will be a lot of singers in attendance.

Not only is it the biggest night in music for the artists who've been nominated for awards, but it is one of the best concert events of the year thanks to all of the amazing acts that will take the stage throughout the night.

Nominees including, Brandi Carlile, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Shawn Mendes are just the beginning when it comes to awesome acts performing on Sunday.

Plus, big names like Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone will also be taking the stage.

Fierce females Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry as well as Little Big Town will be paying tribute to Dolly Parton, who will also be singing, in honor of her being named 2019's MusiCares Person of the Year.