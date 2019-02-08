Which Grammy Performance Are You Tuning in to See This Year?

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 8:00 AM

Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Cardi B, Grammys

Getty Images

The 2019 Grammy Awards are almost here and we are ready to start singing with happiness.

On Sunday, this year's Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and as you might've guessed there will be a lot of singers in attendance.

Not only is it the biggest night in music for the artists who've been nominated for awards, but it is one of the best concert events of the year thanks to all of the amazing acts that will take the stage throughout the night.

Nominees including, Brandi Carlile, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Shawn Mendes are just the beginning when it comes to awesome acts performing on Sunday.

Plus, big names like Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone will also be taking the stage.

Fierce females Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry as well as Little Big Town will be paying tribute to Dolly Parton, who will also be singing, in honor of her being named 2019's MusiCares Person of the Year.

Read

Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

Sounds pretty fantastic wouldn't you agree?

If that's still not enough talent to be impressed by and to look forward to you don't need to worry because we have even more stars to look forward to when the show begins. Seriously, there are more!

Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Young Thug and Arturo Sandaoval are all set to join Cabello when she opens the show and we can't wait to see this performance kick off the night.

Plus, Dan + Shay, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R. and the iconic Diana Ross will belt out their hit songs during the show, so there will be a lot to see.

Post Malone, Diana Ross, Katy Perry, Grammys

Getty Images

On Tuesday, E! News confirmed that A Star Is Born actress and legendary singer Lady Gaga will also be taking the stage, but sadly her co-star Bradley Cooper won't be joining her this round.

Additionally, the Recording Academy also announced that Chloe X Halle, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, St. Vincent and Travis Scott will sing loud and possibly steal the show when they rock out.

Oh, and did we forget to mention that Yolanda Adams, Andra Day and Fantasia will sing as a part of a tribute to the one and only Aretha Franklin?!

With so many amazing acts to look forward to, we are wondering which artist is the main act in your mind? Which singer or group are you most excited to watch when the Grammys air this weekend?

Cast your vote now!

2019 Grammys Performers Poll
Which performer at the 2019 Grammy Awards are you most excited to see take the stage?
Watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 Gammy Awards Sunday February 10, 6e|3p on E! Canada

