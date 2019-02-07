"I Don't Want to Sell People Things!" See Daniel Bryan's Reaction When Brie Bella Surprises Him With a Brand Manager

Surprise!

In this clip from Sunday's brand-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella is trying to encourage her husband Daniel Bryan to focus on ramping up his personal brand. It turns out to be an inordinately tough sell, since Bryan is much more interested in riding out his WWE wrestling career than developing a product line. Hoping to change his mind, Brie hires a professional.

"I invited Freddy over today because he's a brand manager," Brie tells the camera, though she neglected to give her husband a heads up about their afternoon visitor. "I feel like when Bryan hears him speak, he will truly understand all the stuff I keep telling him."

Freddy the brand manager shows up to Brie and Bryan's San Diego home with a knapsack full of props and some creative plans for what to do with them.